Macy's, Inc. $M Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,947 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 202,906 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Macy's worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy's by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy's by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Macy's Price Performance

Macy's stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Macy's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Macy's's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Macy's's payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,374.72. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,503.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,218. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy's currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on M

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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