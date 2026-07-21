Madison Asset Management LLC Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,590 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 16,354 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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