Madison Asset Management LLC Has $44.42 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 246,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 434,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $140,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JPM opened at $303.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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