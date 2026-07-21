Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 48,784 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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