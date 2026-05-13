Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,076 shares of the company's stock after selling 233,597 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Floor & Decor worth $85,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,567,000 after buying an additional 2,015,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,589,000 after buying an additional 1,872,892 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,221,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,234,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:FND opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Floor & Decor's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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