Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $35.14 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Madison Avenue Partners LP reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,366 shares during the period. John Wiley & Sons makes up about 1.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 2.18% of John Wiley & Sons worth $35,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2,378.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLY

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:WLY opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.80. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

More John Wiley & Sons News

Here are the key news stories impacting John Wiley & Sons this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wiley reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.67, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, while revenue was nearly in line and up 1.2% year over year. Earnings report and transcript

Wiley reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.67, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, while revenue was nearly in line and up 1.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record margins, operating income growth, and cash-flow improvement for fiscal 2026, which suggests efficiency gains and stronger underlying earnings power. BusinessWire results

The company highlighted record margins, operating income growth, and cash-flow improvement for fiscal 2026, which suggests efficiency gains and stronger underlying earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to “research and AI momentum” and strategic progress, which may support the market’s view that Wiley can benefit from higher-demand areas of its business. Yahoo Finance article

Management pointed to “research and AI momentum” and strategic progress, which may support the market’s view that Wiley can benefit from higher-demand areas of its business. Neutral Sentiment: Wiley issued FY 2027 EPS guidance of 4.60 to 5.05, which brackets the consensus estimate and suggests steady but not dramatically above-expectation earnings growth. MarketBeat stock page

Wiley issued FY 2027 EPS guidance of 4.60 to 5.05, which brackets the consensus estimate and suggests steady but not dramatically above-expectation earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $447.94 million slightly missed estimates, which could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Fiscal Q4 snapshot

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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