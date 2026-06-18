Madison Avenue Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. $KROS

Madison Avenue Partners LP reduced its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS - Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,884,511 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Madison Avenue Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 2.70% of Keros Therapeutics worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 42.7% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,189,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,644,000 after purchasing an additional 654,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 436,986 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 114.1% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 291,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 683.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,122 shares of the company's stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 264,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Nima Farzan sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $28,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,799.91. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $28,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,579.34. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,425 shares of company stock valued at $89,995. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $206.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.19). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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