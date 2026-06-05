Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,858 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 146,244 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $141,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 419,242 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $106.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $81.95 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic beat fiscal Q4 revenue and earnings estimates, driven by strong demand in cardiovascular devices, cardiac ablation, and medical-surgical products, which helped fuel the stock’s rebound.

Medtronic beat fiscal Q4 revenue and earnings estimates, driven by strong demand in cardiovascular devices, cardiac ablation, and medical-surgical products, which helped fuel the stock’s rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, signaling confidence in cash generation and rewarding income-focused investors.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, signaling confidence in cash generation and rewarding income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted expanded Hugo robotic-assisted surgery filings and FDA activity, suggesting additional growth opportunities in surgical robotics. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system into general and gynecologic specialties in the United States

Management highlighted expanded Hugo robotic-assisted surgery filings and FDA activity, suggesting additional growth opportunities in surgical robotics. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained or upgraded bullish views, including BTIG’s upgrade to Buy and TD Cowen’s reiterated Buy, reinforcing optimism after the earnings beat. Wall Street May Be Mispricing Medtronic, Analyst Says

Several analysts maintained or upgraded bullish views, including BTIG’s upgrade to Buy and TD Cowen’s reiterated Buy, reinforcing optimism after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets while keeping neutral or hold ratings, including JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs, Baird, and Deutsche Bank, which reflects more cautious valuation views rather than a major change in the long-term story.

Some analysts trimmed price targets while keeping neutral or hold ratings, including JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs, Baird, and Deutsche Bank, which reflects more cautious valuation views rather than a major change in the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic is also managing cardiovascular device recalls tied to sterile barrier concerns, creating an ongoing overhang even as newer product launches gain traction.

Medtronic is also managing cardiovascular device recalls tied to sterile barrier concerns, creating an ongoing overhang even as newer product launches gain traction. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS guidance came in slightly below the consensus estimate, and management noted tariff-related and margin pressure concerns, which may limit further upside. MDT Q4 Earnings Call Points to Another Year of Growth

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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