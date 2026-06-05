Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $23.16 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,479 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $337,004,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 383.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,355,000 after buying an additional 2,058,656 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after buying an additional 597,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $69,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Water Works's payout ratio is 63.48%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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