Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,445 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,447 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Dollar General worth $72,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 416.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dollar General by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $133,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s first-quarter results were solid, with earnings per share beating estimates and management lifting its full-year outlook. The company also highlighted stronger traffic, margin expansion, inventory discipline and cost control, which supports the case that operational improvements are taking hold.

Dollar General’s first-quarter results were solid, with earnings per share beating estimates and management lifting its full-year outlook. The company also highlighted stronger traffic, margin expansion, inventory discipline and cost control, which supports the case that operational improvements are taking hold. Positive Sentiment: Yardeni Research pointed to Dollar General as one of the consumer companies that delivered strong results, noting that it attracted more six-figure households and raised its EPS target, suggesting the chain may be gaining share with higher-income shoppers as well as value-focused customers. Article: Why Walmart and Other Consumer Stocks Aren’t Getting the Gains They Deserve

Yardeni Research pointed to Dollar General as one of the consumer companies that delivered strong results, noting that it attracted more six-figure households and raised its EPS target, suggesting the chain may be gaining share with higher-income shoppers as well as value-focused customers. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside or remain constructive, including KeyCorp raising earnings estimates and UBS reiterating a Buy rating, indicating Wall Street is not uniformly bearish on the name.

Several analysts still see upside or remain constructive, including KeyCorp raising earnings estimates and UBS reiterating a Buy rating, indicating Wall Street is not uniformly bearish on the name. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General’s stock has been in a weak stretch recently, so some of the latest headlines are reflecting a broader valuation reset rather than a fresh fundamental shock.

Dollar General’s stock has been in a weak stretch recently, so some of the latest headlines are reflecting a broader valuation reset rather than a fresh fundamental shock. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was dented by a wave of analyst target cuts from firms including Citi, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Evercore, Guggenheim, Telsey and Daiwa, which suggests expectations for the stock have come down even after the earnings beat.

Sentiment was dented by a wave of analyst target cuts from firms including Citi, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Evercore, Guggenheim, Telsey and Daiwa, which suggests expectations for the stock have come down even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from strong-buy to hold, and the stock is also facing scrutiny around the CEO exit, adding a leadership overhang at a time when investors want more clarity on the turnaround.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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