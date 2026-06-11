Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 179,545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778,692 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 179,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house Graviton5 CPU for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads.

Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: BMO reportedly named Amazon one of its top AI picks , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story.

BMO reportedly named , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story. Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a $17.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Reuters article on Amazon securing $17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon secured a , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including Pinterest storefront integrations and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace.

Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services.

Amazon also expanded its to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that Amazon’s capital expenditures are rising sharply , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness.

The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market is increasingly focused on Amazon’s heavy spending and financing needs, creating concern that the company may be prioritizing long-term growth at the expense of near-term profitability.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5%

AMZN opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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