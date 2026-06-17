Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,421,122,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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