Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 9,918 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 1,294.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock worth $754,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $2,093,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 464,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,211,512.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,616 shares of company stock worth $47,588,794. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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MongoDB Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.21. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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