Magnolia Group LLC Acquires New Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. NVR accounts for 0.6% of Magnolia Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in NVR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,649.33.

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NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,738.57 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6,255.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6,886.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $94.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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