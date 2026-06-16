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Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,110 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Southern Missouri Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Maltese Capital Management disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, buying 60,110 shares worth about $3.55 million, or roughly 0.54% of the company.
  • Southern Missouri Bancorp posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $1.60 beating estimates and revenue also coming in slightly above expectations; analysts now expect 6.25 EPS for the full year.
  • The bank returned cash to shareholders with a $0.25 quarterly dividend and currently carries a modest 1.4% yield, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of about $70.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,110 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,953 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,840 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.36%.The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $374,637.50. This represents a 27.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SMBC

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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