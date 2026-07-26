Mama's Creations, Inc. $MAMA Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,870 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Mama's Creations were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Mama's Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mama's Creations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mama's Creations in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama's Creations in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mama's Creations in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Mama's Creations in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mama's Creations currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Mama's Creations stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.56. Mama's Creations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mama's Creations, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Mama's Creations Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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