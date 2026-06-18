Man Group plc Buys 5,720,867 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Man Group plc raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,720,867 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 0.5% of Man Group plc's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Man Group plc owned 1.07% of VICI Properties worth $320,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136,663 shares of the company's stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock worth $853,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,454,904 shares of the company's stock worth $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,393 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,926,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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