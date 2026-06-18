Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,209 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 365,599 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Edison International worth $113,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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