Man Group plc Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Man Group plc increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,484 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 388,802 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.40% of NRG Energy worth $137,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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