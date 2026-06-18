Man Group plc Sells 357,397 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,036 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 357,397 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $137,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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