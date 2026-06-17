Man Investment Partners US LP Invests $819,000 in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Man Investment Partners US LP bought a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Strategy makes up about 1.3% of Man Investment Partners US LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Man Investment Partners US LP owned about 0.35% of Strategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 59.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,204 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of MSTR opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.49.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here