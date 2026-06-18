Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys 70,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,675 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,535,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,626,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 177,018 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,168,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 53,281 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 791,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $764,426.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,137,415.28. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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