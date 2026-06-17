Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 594.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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