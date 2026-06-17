Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $47.01 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 6.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of MongoDB worth $47,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock worth $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 162.1% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock worth $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MongoDB by 162.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,059 shares of the company's stock worth $340,505,000 after purchasing an additional 678,746 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $2,093,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 464,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,211,512.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,616 shares of company stock worth $47,588,794. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $299.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.73, a PEG ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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