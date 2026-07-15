Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Shares of 3,238 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $933.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.02 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a market capitalization of $429.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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