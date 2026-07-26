Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 74,899 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 59,679 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 188,065 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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