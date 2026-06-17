Mangrove Partners IM LLC Acquires New Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $608,474.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at $60,603,612.96. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,188 shares of company stock worth $57,693,971. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $281.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,630.91 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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