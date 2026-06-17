Mangrove Partners IM LLC Purchases New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.22.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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