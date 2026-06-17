Mangrove Partners IM LLC Takes Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned about 0.09% of Amprius Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Down 7.9%

AMPX stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,028,013 shares of company stock valued at $33,010,934. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPX. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Clear Str began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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