Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,760 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $87,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $229.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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