Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Stake Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $124,264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,742 shares of the software maker's stock worth $145,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,035.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303,268 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,164,000 after purchasing an additional 289,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,204,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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