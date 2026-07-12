Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Stock Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,260 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 483,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,416. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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