Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires 59,554 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 1,191.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 117.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 3,076,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Article Title

Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Article Title

Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Article Title

Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. direct-lending activity fell in the second quarter even as private credit fundraising improved, a mixed signal for Apollo’s broader private credit business. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

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