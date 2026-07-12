Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,859 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7%

Medtronic stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 7,190,992 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,010. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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