Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $574.70 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $586.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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