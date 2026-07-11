Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,911 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $114,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ASML by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,797.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,216,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,671. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,705.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,475.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The company has a market capitalization of $706.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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