Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,614 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 763,694 shares of the company's stock worth $158,060,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,863,268 shares of the company's stock worth $385,585,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $566.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Positive Sentiment: J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Article Title

J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside.

Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reacted to late-stage TALVEY blood-cancer trial results, with the article framing the data as important for whether J&J can keep growing after losing a multibillion-dollar drug, making the readout a potential pressure point for the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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