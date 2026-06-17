Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,561.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,383.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $709.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,913.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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