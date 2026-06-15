Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 2,252.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,223 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Strategy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Strategy worth $55,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911,499 shares of the software maker's stock worth $592,832,000 after purchasing an additional 175,343 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat.

CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction.

Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines also highlighted concerns that Strategy’s first-ever Bitcoin sale since 2022 rattled some investors and renewed debate about leverage, dilution, and the risks of its aggressive Bitcoin-focused capital structure.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $683,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,643,840.32. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.50. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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