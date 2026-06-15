Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,911 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $241.74 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $453.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $279.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here