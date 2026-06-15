Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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