Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI is 12 West Capital Management LP's 9th Largest Position

12 West Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI - Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921,335 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,600,000 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences makes up about 3.5% of 12 West Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 3.49% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,372 shares during the last quarter. Brummer Multi Strategy AB bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,761,764 shares of the company's stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 484,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,020,209 shares of the company's stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 566,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "reduce" rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 360,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,481.02. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MRVI is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company's offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai's platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

See Also

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