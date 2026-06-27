Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,705 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $396.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $385.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.02. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

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About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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