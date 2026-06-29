Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,388 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,525.72. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wall Street Zen lowered Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $457.50.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $476.19 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $486.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $445.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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