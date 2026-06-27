Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,372 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 116,583 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:GLW opened at $223.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $230.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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