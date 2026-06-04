Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 2.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,885 shares of the company's stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,713,190 shares of the company's stock worth $966,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $248.92 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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