Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,000 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $49,818,000. McDonald's makes up 2.9% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average is $305.80. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here