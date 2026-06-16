Mariner LLC Acquires 63,275 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 198.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $73,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $614.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.25 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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