Mariner LLC Buys 19,738 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,816 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $85,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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