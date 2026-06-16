Mariner LLC Buys 20,963 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,296 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $98,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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